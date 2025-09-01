Baripada: Udala police have dismissed a gangrape allegation by a young woman, calling it a “false and fabricated” case that misled the investigation.

According to the police, the woman had alleged that five men sexually assaulted her on the Udala-Balasore State Highway on August 29 after luring her with the promise of a job. Following her complaint, a case was registered at Udala police station.

However, after a thorough investigation, the police found no evidence to support the allegations. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Udala informed at a press conference that the accused were not even present at the spot when the alleged crime took place.

The probe further revealed that one of the woman’s relatives is currently in jail for a rape case. To settle scores, her family members allegedly plotted to frame the accused by filing a false gangrape complaint.

Police also clarified that one of the named accused, Bhagabat Tudu, was in Telangana at the time of the alleged incident and had no involvement in the matter.

The woman also confessed that she had made the false allegations at the behest of other persons.