Kandhamal: A police officer was caught red-handed today by the Odisha Vigilance while accepting bribe in Kandhamal district to settle a case.

The Assistant Sub Inspector of Police of Kotagarh Police Station, Rajanikanta Das was apprehended by the Vigilance near Kali temple of Kotagarh town.

Based on a complaint, the vigilance laid a trap. The sleuths caught hold of Das who was taking the bribe of ₹15,000. Das had promised to help the complainant and his friends in a case in which he was the investigating officer.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the ASI near Kali Temple of Kotagarh and seized.

A case 14/2024 U/s 7 P.C.(Amendment )Act, 2018 has been registered at the Berhampur Vigilance P.S.

Searches have been going on at two locations of Das in the disproportionate assets case.