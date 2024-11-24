Nuapada: The district police last night conducted a major raid on a gambling den at Thelkobeda village under Jonk police limits and arrested around 80 persons in this connection.

The cops also seized Rs 50 lakh in cash, 25 cars, and more than 10 motorcycles.

According to police sources, the gambling activities had been taking place for months at a house near a cowshed in Thelkobeda village. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted the raid and arrested those involved in the gambling.

The police locked the main gate from the outside to secure the premises before conducting the arrests.

The arrested individuals were taken to the police station, and further investigation is underway.