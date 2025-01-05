Balasore: Police last night rescued as many as 36 cattle from a container truck at Soro College Chhak in Odisha's Balasore district while the animals were allegedly being trafficked in the vehicle.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the illegal activity, the police conducted checking of vehicles at the Soro College Chhak, during which the cops intercepted the truck which was heading towards West Bengal from Bhadrak.

While the driver fled the spot when the vehicle was stopped for inspection, police rescued the cattle from the truck.

The vehicle was seized and taken to the police station as a part of the investigation. The rescued animals were shifted to a cowshed in Maitapur.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe to ascertain the involvement of those involved in the offence.