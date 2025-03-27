Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar today as police resorted to lathi-charge on Odisha Congress workers as they pelted stones and chairs at the cops.

The incident took place when the Congress workers broke barricades erected by the police and tried to head towards the Odisha Assembly. The party carried out a protest rally in the city to gherao the Assembly over the issue of safety of women in the state.

Amid pelting of stones and baton charge, several Congress workers and policemen reportedly sustained injuries.

As the protest by the Congress workers intensified, police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Das and party's senior leader Mohammed Moquim were detained by the police from the protest site.

"Tear gas shells were thrown at our leaders and workers. They sustained injuries, and 3-4 of them are in critical condition. Instead of resorting to violence, the police should take legal action by arresting us," said Das.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said as many as 12 policemen were injured in the incident and were undergoing treatment.

Earlier, led by senior Congress leaders, hundreds of party workers headed towards the Assembly in a march from the Ram Mandir here.

At the Lower PMG here, the Congress workers assembled for a meeting, where party leaders addressed them.

The party has been demanding the formation of a committee to investigate crimes against women during the last eight months of the BJP government in the state.

The rally by the Congress severely affected vehicular movement on Janpath in the city, especially from Ram Mandir Square to Master Canteen Square.

Watch Video: