Bhubaneswar: An Army Major and his girlfriend allegedly attacked police officers in Bhubaneswar and injured five personnel last night.

The Army Major of the 22 Sikh Regiment, identified as Guruwant Singh from Delhi and his girlfriend visited Bharatpur Police Station at around 3 AM to lodge a complaint. They alleged someone misbehaved with them while returning home after having dinner.

The lady Sub Inspector on duty at the Bharatpur Police Station asked Singh and his girlfriend to lodge a written complaint so that a probe could be launched. This irked the Army Major and his girlfriend and they attacked the police personnel. The Major’s girlfriend allegedly bit the lady Sub Inspector. Four Constables including two women were also injured in the attack.

The police personnel said the Army Major and his girlfriend were in inebriated condition. Liquor bottles were also seized from the car that the duo drove to the police station.

Additional DCP Suresh Chandra Patra said the Army Major and his girlfriend have not yet filed a formal complaint on the misbehave that they allegedly suffered.

The Army Major reportedly works in 22 Sikh Regiment in Kolkata.