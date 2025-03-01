Bhubaneswar: Leaders across the world may have differences of opinion but there's a growing consensus across the political spectrum about the grave consequences of climate change and how addressing it is the need of the hour, said President, Europe-Asia Centre (Brussels) Erik Solheim here on Friday.

Speaking at an event organised by the Sambad Group, in aliance with Golbal Alliance For A Sustainable Planet (GASP) and Centre for Youth and Social development (CYSD) at the World Sill Centre in Bhubaneswar, the former Norwegian Minister for Environment & International Development said politicians worldwide, despite having different ideologies, are unanimously realising the impact of climate change on the environment. However, issues relating to the environment are confined to science, research and political discussions, he said.

Expressing concern in a conversation with Sambad Group editor Tanaya Patnaik, Solheim said climate change and its manifestation in extreme weather events apart from other socio-economic ramifications is being felt not just in India but in various parts of the world. People are now being directly impacted by changes in the ecosystem. "Leaders must unite to come up with comprehensive policies to mitigate the impact of climate change. But it's more important that they have a clear mandate towards spreading awareness among people at the grassroot level," he said.

The environmentalist went on to add that its imperative that environment and climate change related information is accessible to the public in a way a layman can comprehend, without making the discussions intellectual.

Citing examples of various nations, Solheim said China made great strides in generating green energy by succeeding in adding 300 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity last year. "A decade back, European countries were considered to be the pioneers in green energy technology but now their Asian counterparts like Beijing, New Delhi and Jakarta are showing the way," he said.

Responding to Patnaik's question on steps Odisha must take to tackle climate change, Solheim said "Odisha is blessed with a mangrove ecosystem and the government must take adequate steps to preserve it. Solar energy can be the best alternative to traditional energy forms in the State. Along with installing solar panels in rooftops, farmers must also be encouraged to make use of them. Electric vehicles must also be encouraged in the public transport system as is the case in China. It not just reduces noise pollution, but also aids a cleaner environment, he said.

Secretary General of GASP Satya Tripathy said,"China tops the list in carbon emissions followed by the United States. But China is also the world's manufacturing hub. In India, Odisha takes the second place, accounting for over 10 per cent of the country's carbon emissions. This calls for immediate attention. If a company is responsible for carbon emissions, it must take adequate steps to offset the damage done to the environment. In Andhra Pradesh, over 12 lakh farmers, most of who are women, have resorted to zero synthetic chemicals in agricultural practice. Though NGOs have assisted them, it is still aided by the government," he said.

Tripathy also added that Odisha must take cue and adopt similar practices which will help reduce millions of tonnes of carbon emissions. "Environmental education is a must for children as their awareness will guide fuuture generations," he stated.

During the event, climate change warriors including Pradip Dalei, Hari Pangi and Sadhwi Sindura were felicitated. CYSD co-founder PK Sahoo gave vote of thanks. Many eminent personalities working in the environment sector were present, among others.