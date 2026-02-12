Malkangiri: The number of kidney patients is steadily increasing in Odisha's Malkangiri district. Contaminated drinking water is being seen as the main reason behind the growing number of cases.

According to available information, more than 300 people were found suffering from kidney-related ailments between April 2025 and January 2026. Over half of these patients belong to the Kalimela block, which has emerged as the worst-affected area in the district.

Blood Tests Reveal Alarming Figures

During the same period, blood samples of 1,100 men and 796 women were tested for kidney-related issues. Reports showed that 161 men and 139 women were diagnosed with kidney disease.

Following the findings, the health department began treatment for the affected patients. Those in serious condition have been advised to seek immediate care at higher medical centres.

At the District Headquarters Hospital, six dialysis machines are currently operational. Around 50 kidney patients are undergoing dialysis there, of whom 40 are from Kalimela block.

Dialysis Burden on Limited Facilities

Every day, 19 to 20 critically ill kidney patients undergo dialysis at the district hospital. Similarly, 10 patients are receiving dialysis at the sub-divisional hospital in Mathili.

Health officials have earlier tested water samples from Kalimela and Padia areas. The tests confirmed contamination, linking polluted water to the rise in kidney cases.

Demand for Dialysis Centre in Kalimela

Despite repeated demands for a dialysis centre at the Kalimela health centre, no concrete steps have been taken by the health department or the administration so far.

With kidney patients reported in almost every village of the block, many are unable to reach hospitals in time. Several patients reportedly remain confined to their homes due to lack of access to treatment and eventually lose their lives.

Many villages in the Kalimela block do not have access to safe drinking water. Residents are forced to consume iron-contaminated water, which is suspected to be contributing to the health crisis.