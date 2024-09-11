Bhubaneswar: Polyroll for the packaging of OMFED milk was procured from three companies in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and, West Bengal during the financial year 2023-24, informed Odisha Animal Resources Development Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik in the Legislative Assembly today while replying to a question by MLA Bijaya Kumar Dalabehera.
Every year, OMFED procures polyroll of appropriate quality through tenders for milk packaging. For the financial year 2023-24, OMFED has purchased a total of 574.50 metric tonnes of polyroll. These have a thickness of 53±2 microns and are certified as food-grade, meeting the required standards with a migration test pass certificate.
The polyroll procurement for 2023-24 has been done from three different suppliers:
- Prompt Barrier Films Pvt. Ltd., Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu: 235 metric tonnes.
- Lorven Flex and Sacks India Pvt. Ltd., Gundlapochampaly, Telangana: 304.5 metric tonnes.
- Ganges Jute Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata: 35 metric tonnes.