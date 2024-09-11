Bhubaneswar: Polyroll for the packaging of OMFED milk was procured from three companies in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and, West Bengal during the financial year 2023-24, informed Odisha Animal Resources Development Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik in the Legislative Assembly today while replying to a question by MLA Bijaya Kumar Dalabehera.

Every year, OMFED procures polyroll of appropriate quality through tenders for milk packaging. For the financial year 2023-24, OMFED has purchased a total of 574.50 metric tonnes of polyroll. These have a thickness of 53±2 microns and are certified as food-grade, meeting the required standards with a migration test pass certificate.

The polyroll procurement for 2023-24 has been done from three different suppliers: