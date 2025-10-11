Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia music composer Abhijit Majumdar was taken back to the ICU at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after his condition worsened today.

Majumdar (54) has been undergoing treatment for multiple comorbid conditions at the premier healthcare institute in the capital city here since September 4.

“Majumdar’s condition worsened in last 24 hours, requiring mechanical ventilation support and vasopressors to maintain his hemodynamics. He was shifted to the medical ICU again today morning as he is requiring more intensive care and monitoring,” said the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar in statement.

The Odia music director has been in comatose state and there was no improvement of his neurological status, it added.

Majumdar had been admitted to the ICU of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar with complications including osmotic demyelination syndrome, bilateral pneumonia, blood stream infection and chronic liver disease.

He had been shifted to the Medicine ward on September 25 after he was taken out of the ventilator support.

Notably, Majumdar had been admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack after he complained of some health complications while staging music programmes during the Ganesh Puja festival on August 27.

He was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of another private health facility in the Silver City after his condition deteriorated. The music composer was referred to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on September 4.