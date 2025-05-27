Boudh: Just a day after a section of an under-construction railway tunnel on the Khordha-Balangir route caved in, another portion of the same tunnel collapsed on Monday.

The latest cave-in occurred at Adenigada in Boudh district, approximately 50 meters ahead of the section that collapsed the previous day.

The incident has resulted in the formation of a crater measuring around 10 feet in width and 20 feet in depth.

Authorities are yet to confirm if there are any casualties or disruptions to ongoing construction activities.

Yesterday, one portion of the four-km-long under-construction tunnel collpased. A crater of 30 meters has formed on the ground following the cave in.

The construction company—GR Infraprojects was awarded the tunnel project work.

The tunnel on the Khordha-Balangir route is considered to be the longest rail tunnel in the State. It was inaugurated around one month back and few days back, breakthrough in the tunnel was carried out.