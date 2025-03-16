Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to launch 'Poshan Kendras', modelled after the Gujarat government's successful initiative, to provide essential commodities at subsidized rates in the state.

Informing about it, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the aim of this move is to support economically weaker sections and middle-class families.

These centres will offer staple food items such as rice, pulses, flour, and cooking oil at reduced prices. The Central and Odisha governments will jointly provide subsidies to ensure affordability, said Patra.

As part of the pilot project, the government will establish 35 'Poshan Kendras' initially. Based on its success, the initiative will be gradually expanded to all panchayats across the state, the minister said.

To ensure effective implementation, a team of officials will visit Gujarat to study its operational model, Patra added.