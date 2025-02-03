Bhadrak: In an interesting move to investigate allegations of 'katni-chhatni' (undue price deductions in paddy procurement), Bhadrak District Collector Dilip Routrai disguised himself as a farmer at the Katasahi mandi under Dhamnagar block of the district on Saturday.

According to reports, Collector Routrai, who was dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, visited the mandi, interacted with the farmers, and observed the procurement process firsthand.

Without disclosing his identity, the Collector spoke to farmers about their experiences with paddy procurement. To verify the 'katni-chhatni' allegations, he attempted to sell paddy using another farmer’s token. The cooperative official informed him that around 8 kg of paddy would be deducted as wastage.

Confirming the ‘katni-chhatni’ malpractice, the Collector immediately took action by issuing a show-cause notice to the concerned officials.