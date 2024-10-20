Bhubaneswar: The possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal is likely to transform into a severe cyclonic storm, informed IMD DG Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

According to the IMD forecast, a low pressure area is likely to form over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours under influnece of the cyclonic circulation over central Andaman Sea.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning.

The probable cyclonic storm is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-120 kmph, the IMD DG said.

He alerted that there will be heavy rainfall in coastal and interior regions of Odisha from October 23 till October 25.

"The wind speed is likely to become 40-45 kmph from Oct 23 evening. It will gradually increase and likely to be 100-120 kmph from Oct 24 night to 25 morning," Dr Mohapatra said.

As per the primary prediction, several places in coastal Odisha will receive heavy rainfall accompanied with gusty wind between October 24 and 25.

The quantum of rainfall may exceed upto 20 cm. Some places may receive 20-30 cm rainfall, he added.

The fishermen, who are in the sea, are advised to return to the coast by October 21.