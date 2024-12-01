Bhubaneswar: The shortage of potatoes in Odisha is expected to ease soon, as 300 truckloads of potatoes from Uttar Pradesh are set to arrive by tomorrow morning, informed Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

West Bengal currently has a stock of 7 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes, out of which the state requires 5 lakh metric tonnes. This surplus of 2 lakh metric tonnes can be supplied to other states, said Patra.

The minister highlighted that some traders in West Bengal have stockpiled potatoes for selling to other states. However, if they fail to export these stocks promptly, the potatoes may rot, leading to financial losses. Traders in West Bengal are eager to supply potatoes to Odisha, fearing spoilage due to prolonged storage, he said.

Patra also warned traders in Odisha against exploiting the situation by inflating prices, stating that enforcement teams would take strict action against any malpractice.

The export of potatoes from West Bengal to other states was barred from November 22, a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed strong reservations about the export of potatoes and onion from West Bengal to other states without meeting the internal requirements of the state.