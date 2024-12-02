Bhubaneswar: Potato prices in Odisha are likely to decrease as 300 truckloads of potatoes from Uttar Pradesh reached the state, today.

With potatoes being sold at around Rs 50 per kg across Odisha, the prices may come down with the arrival of potatoes from Uttar Pradesh.

The Odisha Government decided to bring potatoes from Uttar Pradesh after the West Bengal Government barred the export of potatoes to other states.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra had yesterday said that West Bengal currently has a stock of 7 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes, out of which the state requires 5 lakh metric tonnes. This surplus of 2 lakh metric tonnes can be supplied to other states, said Patra.

The minister highlighted that some traders in West Bengal have stockpiled potatoes to sell to other states. However, if they fail to export these stocks promptly, the potatoes may rot, leading to financial losses. Traders in West Bengal are eager to supply potatoes to Odisha, fearing spoilage due to prolonged storage, he said.

Patra also warned traders in Odisha against exploiting the situation by inflating prices, stating that enforcement teams would take strict action against any malpractice.