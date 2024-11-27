Bhubaneswar: Taking a tough stand against boar poaching and elephant killing, the Odisha Government declared power supply to houses will be disconnected in case the concerned households lay electricity trap to hunt the wild animals.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo announced the decision in the Odisha Legislative Assembly today. Singh Deo said the electricity traps are one of the major reasons for boar and elephant deaths.

He sought cooperation of all the Legislators to stop the poaching of wild animals especially elephants and boars.

Earlier, Forest & Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia told the State Legislative Assembly that as many as 40 elephants have died in last five months in Odisha.

In reply to a query from BJD MLA Tusharkanti Behera, the Minister said 40 elephants, five leopards, and 200 other wildlife species have died between July 1 and November 20 this year. Departmental inquiries have already been conducted into the deaths of elephants and leopards, Singkhuntia informed.

While 26 people have been arrested in connection with elephant deaths, two forest guards, and one forester have been suspended for dereliction of duties. Similarly, 14 arrests have been made in case related to leopard deaths in the state, he said.