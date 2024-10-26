Bhubaneswar: Power restoration and normalisation of the road communication have been done in majority of the areas of the three worst affected districts of Odisha due to Cyclone Dana, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Following a review meeting on relief and restoration work today, Majhi stated 22.84 lakh electricity consumers have been affected due to the cyclone. Over 92% consumers have received the normal power supply back, the Chief Minister said.

Majhi informed Balasore, Kendrapara and Bhadrak were worst affected.

In Kendrapara district, power supply restoration was done to 95% consumers and the rest will get normal power supply by tonight. Road restoration has been normalised.

In Bhadrak district, power restoration has been affected by continuous rain and subsequent waterlogging. Therefore, power supply have bee restored to 77% consumers and the rest 70,000 consumers will get power supply back by tomorrow, informed the Chief Minister highlighting that more teams have been mobilised to the district.

In Balasore district, road communication has been normalised and power restoration has been done to 81% consumers.

Due to continuous rain in Mayurbhanj district and upper catchment area, water level in Budhabalanga river has risen. This has caused waterlogging in 20 villages under six Gram Panchayats. People in low lying areas of Remuna and Balaosre Sadar have been evacuated to safer places,

The Chief Minister added 2 lakh acres farmland have been affected. After water recedes, the assessment will be done and assistance will be provided to the affected farmers.

Mentioning that 8,09,513 people were evacuated to cyclone shelters, Majhi said the Government has successful manage the cyclone situation and achieved zero casualty mission. People have left for home following recede in water level. As per latest reports, as many as 1,10,770 people are at cyclone shelters.

CM informed 28 people suffered from snake bite during the cyclone and subsequent rain. They have been administered medicine and proper treatment and are now out of danger.

He added the Government is monitoring the situation closely. Immediate action are also being taken on basis of the reports on media and info circulated on social media as well, the Chief Minister added.