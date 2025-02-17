Bhubaneswar: In another recent development to the death case of Nepali girl student — Prakriti Lamsal at KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology), the Nepal Government sent two officials to speak to the Nepali students studying at the Bhubaneswar-based private University.

Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli stated in a post on ‘X’ the Nepal’s Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel the Nepali students affected in Odisha.

Oli further stated arrangements have been made to ensure the Nepali students have the option to either remain in the University’s hostel or return their home, based on their preference.

On the other hand, KIIT University made an appeal to the Nepali students and stated those who have or plan to leave the campus can return and resume the classes.

Later the private University notified the Nepali students who wish to continue to stay in the hostel is allowed the same. “The University authorities are encouraging students to remain on the campus and stay in the hostels,” the notification added.

The notice further stated alternative arrangements for the classes are being made till the Nepali students return to the campus. It said the University is committed to ensure a fair investigation in the case.

More than 800 Nepali students are studying at the Bhubaneswar-based KIIT University.

Earlier in the day, the University Registrar's office issued a notice directing all the Nepali students to vacate the campus. “The university is closed sine die for all international students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately on 17th February, 2025,” it read.

The Nepal Students’ Union (NSU), Kathmandu demanded a fair probe into Prakriti Lamsal’s death and action against the persons responsible.

Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year student of the private University from Butwal, Nepal reportedly died by suicide on Sunday evening.

The students’ union Nepal stated in a statement that KIIT University did not take action against the perpetrator, who is stated to be Praktriti’s male friend from the same batch.

She earlier lodged an official complaint before the International Relations Office at the University against the male friend Advik Srivastava for abusing her on different occasions.

NSU attributed the private University’s failure to take action on basis of the complaint as the reason behind the death of Praktriti.