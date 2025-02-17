Kathmandu/Bhubaneswar: Taking cognisance of the death of a Nepali girl student — Prakriti Lamsal at KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology), Bhubaneswar, Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli stated his Government is working on the issue through diplomatic channels.

In a social media post, Oli stated of being aware about the death of Prakriti Lamsal and the ordeal that Nepali students of KIIT are going through for protesting over the matter.

Meanwhile, the KIIT University Registrar's office issued a notice directing all Nepali students to vacate the campus.

“The university is closed sine die for all international students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately on 17th February, 2025,” the notice read.

The Nepal Students’ Union (NSU), Kathmandu demanded a fair probe into Prakriti Lamsal’s death and action against the persons responsible.

Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year student of the private University hailed from Butwal, Nepal and reportedly died by suicide on Sunday evening.

The students’ union of Nepal stated in a statement that KIIT University did not take action against the perpetrator, who is stated to be Praktriti’s male friend from the same batch.

She earlier lodged an official complaint before the International Relations Office at the University against the male friend Advik Srivastava for abusing her on different occasions.

NSU attributed the private University’s failure to take action on basis of the complaint as the reason behind the death of Praktriti.

The student’s body further stated, “When Nepali students at KIIT protested the injustice and demanded accountability, the university responded not with support, but with suppression. Instead of addressing the root cause of the problem and ensuring justice for Prakriti, KIIT authorities ordered Nepali students to evacuate the hostel, demonstrating a shocking lack of empathy and responsibility.”

More than 800 Nepali students are studying at the Bhubaneswar-based KIIT University.