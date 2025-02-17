Bhubaneswar: Commenting on the death case of Nepali girl student — Prakriti Lamsal at KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology), Odisha’s Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the incident is an unfortunate one. He expressed sympathy to the family of the girl student.

Talking about the steps taken by the State Government in the matter, the Minister said the Home Department took a quick action and arrested one person. If any other person is involved in the case, he or she will be arrested as well, Suraj added.

Also, the police seized the mobile phone and laptop of the deceased.

Regarding the protest of the Nepali students over Prakriti Lamsal’s death, the Higher Education Minister said the private University is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Terming the sine die declaration for the Nepali students as unfortunate, the Minister said the decision has been revoked. To bring back the Nepali students to the University, the Government has directed OSRTC to run buses for them, he said.

“The Odisha Government will ensure the Nepali students do not get any such warnings from the University in future,” Suraj stated.

Over 800 Nepali students are studying at the Bhubaneswar-based KIIT University.

Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli stated in a post on ‘X’ the Nepal’s Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel the Nepali students affected in Odisha.

Oli further stated arrangements have been made to ensure the Nepali students have the option to either remain in the University’s hostel or return their home, based on their preference.

On the other hand, KIIT University made an appeal to the Nepali students and stated those who have or plan to leave the campus can return and resume the classes.

Later the private University notified the Nepali students who wish to continue to stay in the hostel is allowed the same. “The University authorities are encouraging students to remain on the campus and stay in the hostels,” the notification added.

The notice further stated alternative arrangements for the classes are being made till the Nepali students return to the campus. It said the University is committed to ensure a fair investigation in the case.

Earlier in the day, the University Registrar's office issued a notice directing all the Nepali students to vacate the campus. “The university is closed sine die for all international students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately on 17th February, 2025,” it read.