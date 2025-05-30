Bhubaneswar: Prasanna Kumar Patanayak, a veteran leader and the first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Odisha, passed away on Friday at the age of 74.

As per reports, he had been suffering from prolonged illness and was undergoing treatment. His condition worsened yesterday, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he breathed his last this morning.

Patanayak, a three-time legislator from Kamakhyanagar constituency in Dhenkanal district, carved a niche in Odisha’s political history by becoming the first BJP candidate to be elected to the State Assembly, setting a significant precedent for the party in the state.

His contributions to the development of the education sector in Kamakhyanagar are remembered. During his tenure, several higher educational institutions were established due to his efforts, including Kamakhyanagar Women’s College, Birashaala Regional College, and Bhuban Women’s College, among more than 15 such institutions.

He served as an MLA across different political parties—first with the Janata Party (1977–1980), then with the BJP (1985–1990), and later with the Janata Dal (1990–1995).

His last rites will be performed at Swargadwar in Puri.