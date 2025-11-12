Prathamastami is one of Odisha’s unique traditional festivals that celebrates the firstborn child in every family. Deeply rooted in Odia culture, this festival symbolises blessings and love.

Significance of Prathamastami

Observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krushna Paksha) in the Odia month of Margasira, Prathamastami holds great emotional and cultural value. On this day, the firstborn, lovingly called the “Podhuan”, receives special attention from family members.

Mothers and elders pray to Goddess Sasthi Devi, seeking blessings for the child’s good health, long life, and prosperity. Traditionally, it is believed that the firstborn becomes the pillar of strength and the torchbearer of family duties after the parents.

The Role of Maternal Uncles

In Odia households, maternal uncles, known as Ashtami Bandhu, play a vital role during Prathamastami. They present the Podhuan with new clothes, sweets, and festive delicacies as a token of affection and good wishes.

Enduri Pitha, The Special Delicacy of Prathamastami

No celebration of Prathamastami is complete without preparing Enduri Pitha, a traditional steamed cake made during this festival.

This signature Odia delicacy is prepared using turmeric leaves, which give it a distinct aroma and flavour. The pitha is stuffed with chhena (cottage cheese), jaggery, and grated coconut, wrapped in turmeric leaves, and then steamed in an earthen pot called Athaara Handi. The fragrance of the turmeric leaves and the rich sweetness of the filling make Enduri Pitha a festive favourite across Odisha.

Historical and Spiritual Beliefs

In ancient times, Prathamastami was also known as Soubhagini Ashtami, when farmers worshipped Goddess Soubhagini to express gratitude for both the blessing of children and a good harvest.

The festival was also referred to as Kala Bhairava Ashtami, associated with the worship of Lord Bhairava to cleanse sins and eliminate negative karma.

Connection with Lord Lingaraj

According to legend, on this day, Lord Lingaraj, the presiding deity of Bhubaneswar, visits Kapali Matha, believed to be the home of his maternal uncle and aunt, Lord Baruneswar and Goddess Banadevi. Devotees believe that drinking water from the sacred Paapanaasini pond within the matha purifies one from sins and grants divine blessings.

A Global Parallel

Interestingly, the essence of Prathamastami finds a parallel in Judaism, where families observe the Fast of the Firstborn. In this tradition, the firstborn sons fast in remembrance of the Hebrew children saved from the Plague of the Firstborn in ancient Egypt.