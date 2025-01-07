Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Museum will remain open till 9 pm on January 12 during 3-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention starting tomorrow, informed Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj today.

"The state museum usually remains open till 5.30 PM everyday. However, the government has decided to keep the historical museum at night for the forthcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar," said the Minister.

The Odisha government is making all efforts to leave no stone unturned to make the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2025 a grand success. The event is scheduled from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

Several programmes will be held during the 3-day mega NRI event hosted by Odisha Government this time. In an effort to showcase the rich and vibrant art and culture of Odisha to delegates from across the globe, the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department is going to organise Classical dance and music festival programmes in Bhubaneswar from January 7 to 11 coinciding with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event, which will be attended by more than 3,000 NRIs and person of Indian origin.

"Classical dance and music are integral to our cultural identity and heritage. The Rajarani Music Festival, Mukteswar Odissi Dance Festival and International Odissi Dance Festival are being organised to showcase our rich cultural legacy. These festivals will coincide with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations in the city, providing an opportunity for guests from across the country and abroad to experience the grandeur of our classical art forms," Suraj said on Monday.

The five-day event will showcase classical dance and music performances. While the International Odissi Dance Festival will take place at Rabindra Mandap, the Rajarani Music Festival will be held on the premises of the Rajarani Temple and the Mukteswar Odissi Dance Festival will be organised at the Mukteswar Temple premises.