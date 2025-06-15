Bhadrak: A 4-month pregnant woman tragically died after allegedly being assaulted by her husband during a heated altercation in the Tihidi area of Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

The deceased, Monalisa Jena of Talapada village under Tihidi police limits, was married to Shankarshan Jena in 2019. The couple has a daughter.

As per reports, Shankarshan called his father-in-law late on Saturday night, asking him to come to the Community health Centre (CHC) in Tihidi. Upon arriving, Monalisa’s family found her lying on a hospital bed in critical condition. Shankarshan claimed that she had consumed poison following a domestic argument.

However, before being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Bhadrak, Monalisa, despite her fragile state, tried to speak to her family. She was declared dead upon arrival at the district hospital.

Her family later lodged a complaint with Tihidi Police, accusing Shankarshan of physically assaulting Monalisa. They alleged that during an argument over money, he kicked her pergnant wife in the stomach, causing severe pain in her womb, which ultimately led to her death.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.