Paralakhemundi: A six-month-pregnant woman, Mamata Mallick, died allegedly due to lack of timely medical treatment and poor road infrastructure at Nirladikia village under Mohana block of Odisha's Gajapati district.

As per reports, Mamata, the wife of Balram Mallick, fell seriously ill, after which her family decided to take her to the nearest hospital. However, with no proper road access, they were forced to carry her on a makeshift stretcher over a rough two-kilometre journey to Mohana Hospital.

Upon arrival, doctors found her condition critical and recommended to take her to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Tragically, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility.

In a heartwrenching scene, the family members had to carry her body back to the village due to the same lack of road access that hampered their journey to the hospital.

Villagers have long appealed to local authorities to improve road access in the area, citing multiple incidents where poor infrastructure hindered emergency healthcare access. Yet, these appeals have gone unaddressed.