New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice Arindam Sinha as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Justice Sinha is currently the Judge of the High Court.

Justice Sinha’s appointment comes into effect from January 20, 2025.

He enrolled as an advocate on March 11, 1991, and practised for 22 years, principally in the High Court at Calcutta.

Justice Sinha was elevated to the Bench of the High Court at Calcutta as an Additional Judge in 2013. He was appointed as permanent Judge of the High Court at Calcutta on March 14, 2016. He was transferred and administered oath as Judge of the Orissa High Court on October 8, 2021.

Justice Sinha will succeed Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh who will retire as the Orissa High Court’s Chief Justice on January 19, 2025.