New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu today appointed Governors for five states including Odisha.

The President appointed Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati as the Governor of Odisha. Kambhampati is presently the Governor of Mizoram.

The President accepted the resignation of Raghubar Das as the Governor of Odisha.

Das was appointed the Odisha Governor on October 18, 2023.

Kambhampati was a Member of Parliament during the 16th Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh. He won the 2014 General Elections on the BJP ticket. He was a former Andhra Pradesh State unit President of BJP.

General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd.) was appointed as the Governor of Mizoram.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was appointed as Governor of Kerala. Arlekar is currently the Governor of Bihar.

Arif Mohammed Khan was appointed as Governor of Bihar. Khan is currently the Governor of Kerala.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla was appointed as the Governor of Manipur.

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, stated a press communiqué issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.