Bhubaneswar: A President Award-winning teacher from Rayagada district, Dwiti Chandra Sahu, was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked by unidentified miscreants near Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday.

According to reports, Sahu had come to the capital city for official work. While he was walking near the railway station, some unidentified persons suddenly attacked him with a wooden plank. The assault left him with a deep head injury. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors reportedly gave him 12 stitches on his head.

The attackers fled the spot soon after the incident. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Condemning the assault, the Rayagada Teachers’ Association has demanded strict action against those involved in the attack. Police have launched an investigation to identify and nab the culprits.

In 2024, Sahu was conferred National Teachers’ Award by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.