Bhubaneswar: Calling upon the legal fraternity to deliver justice faster, President Droupadi Murmu asked them to stop the culture of adjournment.

Inaugurating the Bhubaneswar Court Complex today, the President stated the culture of adjournment has been causing unnecessary troubles for poor people. Frequent adjournments cause financial loss and other kinds of troubles to them. Murmu hoped the legal fraternity would address this issue.

She said there should not be language barrier for people to understand the judicial orders and legal terms.

Commending the Odisha Government for availing judicial orders in Odia and Santali languages, Murmu said the removal of language barriers will boost legal literacy among people.

The President congratulated the State Government and the Orissa High Court for setting up the Bhubaneswar Court Complex so that people will have better access to justice.

Remembering the contributions of Madhusudan Das towards women empowerment, Murmu said the legal fraternity and the Government should ensure more women join the legal sector. This will provide a constructive step to deliver better justice, she added.

She stated the Courts, Government offices and Police Stations should have a friendly atmosphere.