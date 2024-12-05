Bhubaneswar: President of India Droupadi Murmu, who is on a 5-day visit to Odisha, attended the 40th convocation of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar today.

Addressing the students and dignitaries at the programme, President Murmu said that OUAT has made an immense contribution to agriculture and allied sectors in India.

"This university has achieved remarkable success in agriculture in past decades. This immensely contributes to increasing agriculture production in the state and the country. The OUAT has earned praise, particularly for innovation of crop varieties, new agriculture technology, development in veterinary science and promotion of vocational skills of farming like mushroom and honey bee farming," she said.

The students who passed out from this university have helped in the making of the country. Many of them have cleared the national-level competitive examinations bringing glory to the educational institution. Along with it, many students hold prestigious posts overseas, she said.

President Murmu has been in Odisha since December 3 for five days for various official programmes. During her trip, she attended operation demonstration of the Indian Navy at Puri sea beach yesterday (December 4).

She is scheduled to inaugurate the new Judicial Court Complex in Bhubaneswar today.

As per the schedule, President Murmu will visit her home district Mayurbhanj and interact with students and villagers of Uparbeda on December 6. She will also engage with students and teachers of Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Rairangpur. She will pay homage to the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at AG Chhak in Bhubaneswar on his death anniversary and then proceed to Mayurbhanj via Kalaikunda Airport in West Bengal.

President Murmu's visit will conclude on December 7, where she will lay foundation stones or inaugurate several projects, including Tribal Research and Development Centre, Rairangpur; Dandbose Airport, Rairangpur; and Sub-Divisional Hospital, Rairangpur.

On the final day of her visit on December 7, the President will lay the foundation stones for three major railway line projects: Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar Kendujhargarh Rail Lines.