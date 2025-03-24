Nayagarh: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on one-day trip to Odisha, today offered prayer at the famous Nilamadhaba Temple, Kantilo, in Nayagarh district.

This is Murmu's maiden visit to Kantilo Nilamadhaba Temple as President of India.

As per the schedule, President Droupadi Murmu visited Lord Krishna temple after arriving at Paltan Ground helipad at 2.10 pm from Bhubaneswar airport.

During her visit, she is scheduled to grace the Foundation day of Bharatiya Biswabasu Shabar Samaj Foundation at Kaliapalli, Nayagarh, as the Chief Guest.

After attending the programme, she will return to Bhubaneswar by a special IAF aircraft and move to Raj Bhawan, where she will have a night halt.

The President is scheduled to make her way back to Delhi at 9.20 am tomorrow (March 25).

Prior to visiting Odisha, President Murmu was in Chhattisgarh where she addressed members of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on the occasion of its Silver Jubilee celebration programme.