Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu reached Bhubaneswar on her five-day official trip to Odisha. She landed at Bhubaneswar airport in a special IAF flight today.

President Murmu will be staying in Odisha for five days from today till December 7.

As per the schedule, Murmu will unveil the new statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu and visit Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher today.

On December 4, the President will head to Puri for darshan at the Jagannath Temple. She is scheduled to attend the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and witness the Navy Day celebration and operational demonstration at the Blue Flag Beach.

The Navy day hosted by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff will showcase the Indian Navy's operational demonstration, commemorating the anniversary of Operation Trident during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

President Murmu will witness a spectacular display of India's naval prowess on December 4, featuring over 15 ships and submarines, more than 40 aircraft, demonstrations by Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and Indian Army personnel, aerial manoeuvres by MiG-29K and Hawk fighter jets, combat exercises, submarine operations, amphibious landings and rocket firing from warships.

On December 5, the President will attend the 40th convocation of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar and will also inaugurate the new Judicial Court Complex.

As per the schedule, President Murmu will visit her home district Mayurbhanj and interact with students and villagers of Uparbeda on December 6. She will also engage with students and teachers of Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Rairangpur. She will pay homage to the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at AG Chhak in Bhubaneswar on his death anniversary and then proceed to Mayurbhanj via Kalaikunda Airport in West Bengal.

President Murmu's visit will conclude on December 7, where she will lay foundation stones or inaugurate several projects, including Tribal Research and Development Centre, Rairangpur; Dandbose Airport, Rairangpur; and Sub-Divisional Hospital, Rairangpur.

On the final day of her visit on December 7, the President will lay the foundation stones for three major railway line projects: Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar Kendujhargarh Rail Lines.