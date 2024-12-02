Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Odisha tomorrow for five days for several official programmes including Indian Navy Day on December 4.

As per the schedule, President Murmu will arrive at Bhubaneswar airport at 5 pm on December 3.

Next day, December 4, she is scheduled to visit the Jagannath Temple in Puri between 10.15 and 10.40 a.m. After offering prayer at the 12th-century temple, President Murmu will head for the Blue Flag Beach in Puri at 3.55 p.m., where she will grace Navy Day as the Chief Guest.

On Navy Day hosted by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, the Indian Navy will present a grand Operational Demonstration at Puri's Blue Flag Beach.The event marks the anniversary of Operation Trident, a critical naval offensive during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

According to reports, the event will showcase over 15 ships, submarines, and more than 40 aircraft, with support from Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and personnel from the Indian Army. Aiming to highlight Navy's capabilities and its dedication to protecting India's maritime interests, it will demonstrate aerial manoeuvres by MiG-29K and Hawk fighter jets, combat exercises by MARCOS, submarine operations, amphibious landings, and rocket firing from warships.

On December 5, she will attend the 40th Convocation of OUAT in Bhubenswar and be the Chief Guest at the inauguration of the New Judicial Court Complex in the city.

President Murmu will be in her home district Mayurbhanj on December 6 and 7. She is scheduled to return to New Delhi on December 7.