Bhubaneswar: President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh and Odisha tomorrow (March 24) for various programmes in two states.

As per the schedule, President Murmu will leave Rashtrapati Bhawan at 8.30 am and board a special IAF aircraft at 8.55 am. She will arrive at Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, at 10.35 am and move to Chhattisharh Assembly by road at 10.45 am where she will address members of the Legislative Assembly on the occassion of Silver Jubilee Year.

She is scheduled to depart Chhattisgarh at 12.30 pm for Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar at 1.30 pm. From airport, she will move to Nayagarh district by a special IAF chopper. She is scheduled to arrive at Paltan Ground helipad at 2.10 pm and will visit the famous Nilamadhaba Temple, Kantilo at 3 pm for darshan of deity after having rest at Kantilo Guest House. She will spend time at the temple from 3.05 pm to 3.25 pm.

President Murmu will leave for Bharatiya Biswabasu Shabar Samaj Foundation at Kaliapalli, Nayagarh, where she is scheduled to grace the Foundation ceremony as the Chief Guest. She is scheduled to depart the venue at 4.45 pm and reach the Paltan Ground helipad at 4.55 pm. She will arrive at 5.35 pm at Bhubaneswar airport and leave for Raj Bhawan where she is shdeduled to have dinner and night halt.

President is scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar airport at 9.20 am on March 25 and head for Delhi by the special IAF flight. She will arrive at Palam airport at 11.25 am and reach Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11.50 am.