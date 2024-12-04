Puri: President Droupadi Murmu today visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri during her Odisha visit.

The President left for Puri from the Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar in the morning. After reaching Puri, she was seen walking on the Bada Danda here to reach the temple.

She was accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

People who gathered on the roadside greeted the President as she walked towards the temple amid tight security while Murmu waved her hand at them.

After having the darshan of the deities inside the temple, the President came outside and received various gifts from the temple administration, servitors, and locals.

"I prayed for the well-being of the state and the country while having the darshan of Lord Jagannath. May the Lord bless everyone with prosperity," said President Murmu.

"The President had darshan of the deities at the sanctum santorum of the temple. We apprised her about the steps being taken by the administration to ensure smooth darshan of the deities for the public. She will have the Mahaprasad at the Raj Bhawan in Puri and we have made arrangements in this regard," said Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

Later in the day, the President is scheduled to attend the Navy Day celebration at the Blue Flag Beach in Puri.