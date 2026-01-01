Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu launched the #SkilltheNation challenge at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today. She also virtually inaugurated the IGNOU regional centre and Skill centre at Rairangpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that Artificial Intelligence is reshaping economies and societies worldwide. It is transforming how we learn, how we work, how we access modern services, and how we address humanity's greatest challenges. For a young nation like India, AI is not just a technology, but a tremendous opportunity for positive change.

The President said that India's approach has always been that technology should empower people, promote inclusion, and expand opportunities for all. The use of AI should aim to bridge social, economic, and technological divides. It is essential to ensure that its benefits reach people of all backgrounds and ages, especially those from marginalized communities.

AI emerging as a growth driver for the Indian economy: Prez

The President was happy to note that students are preparing themselves for a future full of possibilities and opportunities. She urged them to remember that technology, their knowledge and skills should be used to serve society, find solutions to challenges, and empower others. She appreciated the Members of Parliament (MPs) who have completed AI learning modules. She said that by learning about emerging technologies themselves, they have set an example of leadership through learning.

The President said that Artificial Intelligence is emerging as a growth driver for the Indian economy. In the coming decade, AI will play a significant role in the country's GDP, employment, and overall productivity. Skills such as data science, AI engineering, and data analytics will play a crucial role in developing the country's AI talent pool.

She stated that the government, in collaboration with various institutions, industry partners, and academia, is ensuring that India not only adopts technology but also shapes a responsible future through it. She urged all to work together with commitment to build a developed India. She said that we should contribute to making India a knowledge superpower in line with the National Education Policy and to building a tech-driven, inclusive, and prosperous India.

This event, being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is part of the continued commitment of the government towards preparing India’s workforce for an AI-driven future.