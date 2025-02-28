Bhubaneswar: President of India Droupadi Murmu condoled the passing of legendary Ollywood actor Uttam Mohanty. She expressed her grief on X handle.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of demise of eminent Odia film actor Uttam Mohanty. Mohanty won the hearts of countless viewers by playing the lead role in many Odia films. His contribution to the development of Odia film industry will always be rememners. As a soft-spoked and humble gentleman, he was the idol of all. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to Odia film industry. My condolences to his family and fans," the President wrote.

Uttam Mohanty breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday night. He was 66. He is survived by his actor wife Aparajita Mohanty and son Babusan Mohanty.

The Ollywood superstar had made his debut with Abhimaan, directed by Sadhu Meher. Born in Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district, the veteran actor had acted in over 135 Odia and 30 Bengali films. He is credited with Odia films including 'Danda Balunga', 'Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta', 'Rajanigandha', 'Chaka Bhaunri', 'Daiba Daudi', 'Kanya Dana', 'Chaka Akhi Sabu Dekhuchi', 'Pua Mora Kala Thakura' and 'Lakhe Shiba Puji Paichhi Pua' for his outstanding performance.

Besides, he has also acted in Hindi movie 'Naya Zaher'.