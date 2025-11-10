Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the Odisha Legislative Assembly on the opening day of its fifth session of the 17th Assembly, which will begin on November 27.

According to Assembly sources, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the First Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2025-26 on November 28.

The Appropriation Bill related to the supplementary expenditure is slated for passage on December 8.

The winter session of the Assembly will continue till December 31, comprising 29 business days in total.