Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Odisha in the first week of February and take part in several official and cultural programmes.

According to reports, the President will arrive in Odisha on February 2 for a five-day visit. She will reach Bhubaneswar on the same day and stay overnight in the state capital.

Scheduled programmes

On February 3, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University in Balasore as the chief guest.

On February 4, the President is scheduled to visit Jajpur, where she will offer prayers at the Biraja Temple.

She will then proceed to Mayurbhanj district on February 5 and 6, where she will attend multiple programmes during the final leg of her Odisha tour.

The visit is expected to bring heightened security arrangements and administrative preparations across the districts included in the President’s itinerary.