New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu’s three-day Odisha visit has been postponed.

In a letter to the Odisha Government, the President’s Office stated the visit has been postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances.

During her visit to Odisha, Murmu was scheduled to tour Bangirposi, Uparbeda, Rairangpur, Puri and Bhubaneswar from October 23 to 25.

The President had come to Odisha on a four-day visit in July.