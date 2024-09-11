Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a one-day visit to Odisha on September 17. This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to Odisha after BJP came to power in the State.

Modi last visited the State on June 12 and attended Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s swearing-in ceremony in Bhubaneswar.

Official sources said the Prime Minister will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport at 11:35 am on September 17 by an IAF plane from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Modi will launch the State Government’s ‘SUBHADRA’ scheme and lay foundation stone of several projects at the Janata Maidan.

He will leave for Delhi by the IAF plane at around 3:35 pm, the official sources stated.