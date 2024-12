Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha twice in January 2025, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the State Police Duty Meet.

The first visit will be for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which will take place in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to January 10.

Later in the month, PM Modi will visit Bhubaneswar to participate in the Utkarsh Odisha conclave, scheduled for January 27 and 28.