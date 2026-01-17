Bhubaneswar: Private bus owners in Odisha have threatened to suspend bus operations across the state from January 24 in protest against the Mukhyamantri Bus Service.

Debendra Sahu, general secretary of the Private Bus Owners’ Association, said the decision was taken during a meeting of the association held on Saturday.

He announced no private buses would operate on routes to Cuttack from January 24 as part of the protest.

Sahu also issued an ultimatum to the State Government, demanding the Mukhyamantri Bus Service operating from panchayats to district headquarters be withdrawn by January 23.

Office-bearers of 18 private bus owners’ associations from eight districts participated in the meeting.