Jagatsinghpur: Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district continued to face disruption in private bus service on the second day of the strike called by the Jagatsinghpur District Bus Owners’ Association.

No private buses operated across the district, leaving commuters stranded and struggling to reach their destinations.

Dispute Over Mukhya Mantri Bus Seva Route

The strike has been triggered by growing dissatisfaction among private bus operators over the expansion of the Mukhya Mantri Bus Seva routes. According to bus owners, the service was earlier limited to routes connecting panchayats with block headquarters. However, it is now operating up to the district headquarters and also running on other major routes.

Confusion Over Official Orders

A bus owner said that when transport officials were approached for clarification, they cited instructions from the district administration. However, the owners claimed there is no clarity on who actually approved the route expansion. This lack of transparency has further deepened resentment among the private bus operators.

Passengers Face Severe Inconvenience

Private bus services remained completely suspended at major bus stands, including the Paradip Bus Stand. With no alternative arrangements in place, passengers faced serious inconvenience, affecting daily travel and work.

With private buses off the roads, connectivity to key destinations such as Cuttack, Paradip, Erasama, Machhgaon, Balikuda, Naugaon and Kujang was badly affected. Bus stands at Jagatsinghpur and Paradip saw large crowds as passengers waited in vain for services that usually connect the district to urban and rural pockets.

Many were left with no option but to hire private cabs and auto-rickshaws at much higher fares.

Operators Cite Financial Losses

Bus owners said the operation of government-run buses on the same routes has hit their earnings. They said private operators are struggling to compete with the government buses that charge as little as Rs 5 per trip. He added that private buses cannot survive at such low fares.

The association demanded either withdrawal of the government buses from these routes or induction of private vehicles into the scheme with assured payment per kilometre.

Administration Stands Firm

Regional Transport Officer Deepak Kumar Sethy said his office received representations from bus owners’ bodies in Jagatsinghpur and Paradip. He said that after discussions with Jagatsinghpur Collector J Sonal, it was made clear that the government buses will continue to operate from blocks to the district headquarters in line with the state government’s policy.

The administration warned of strict action, including registration of FIRs, against anyone obstructing the operation of government buses.