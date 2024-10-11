Bhubaneswar: The police have arrested a private tutor on charges of raping a Class-VII girl in Odisha’s Khurda district.

The accused has been identified as Lingaraj Muduli. The incident took place in Nachuni area of Khurda district.

Muduli was teaching the Class-VII girl and some other students for the last few days.

He had allegedly raped the girl soon after the tuition class on October 5. The accused had threatened the girl to kill her, if she reveals the incident to anyone.

However, the victim’s family had lodged an FIR with Nachuni police after she narrated her ordeal before her mother.

On the basis of the FIR, the police arrested the accused and launched a probe into the incident.