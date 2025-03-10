Bhubaneswar: Actress Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Odisha for the shooting of celebrated director SS Rajamouli’s big-budget movie ‘SSMB29’.

Rajamouli and his team have already camped in Koraput district for filming the movie.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and popular Malayalam actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran had earlier reached Koraput to join the shooting set.

Shooting of the much-anticipated movie began in the scenic Talamali hills under Semiliguda block in Koraput amid tight security a few days ago.

Priyanka arrived in Odisha today to join the shooting. She reportedly posed with the airline crew after her arrival in the state.

As per reports, director Rajamouli has chosen scenic spots like Deomali, Talamali and Machhkund as the locations for the shooting of SSMB29, a movie being made with a massive budget of around Rs 1,000 crore.

The Koraput district administration has granted permission to Rajamouli’s team for filming the movie in Talamali and Deomali hills till March 28.

The production team has booked all the lodges at Semiliguda to accommodate its 500-member crew.

Director Rajamouli is well-known for his blockbusters like Baahubali, RRR, Magadheera and Makkhi. Actor Mahesh Babu rose to fame with the massive success of his Telugu movie Pokiri, which has been remade as Wanted in Hindi.

Prithiviraj Sukumaran has several hit movies in Malayalam. He also essayed an important role in Prashanth Neel’s big-budget film Salaar.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has carved a niche for herself not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood.

It is worth mentioning here that several scenes of blockbuster movie Pushpa-2: The Rule were shot in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The movie featuring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun were shot in the erstwhile Maoist hotbed of Hantalguda, Saptadhara and Jhulapola areas of Malkangiri. Some local artistes also got an opportunity to act in the movie.

Notably, Pushpa-2 amassed around Rs 1,800 crore at the box office and broke several records.