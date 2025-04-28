Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today initiated the disbursal of depositors’ money of the Bhubaneswar Urban Co-operative Bank, which faced closure due to mismanagement in 2015. On the first day of the process, ₹2.8 crore was returned to 117 depositors.

At a programme held at Lok Seva Bhawan, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi officially launched the disbursal process. Coinciding with the birth anniversary of Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das, a pioneer of the cooperative movement in Odisha, Majhi symbolically handed over cheques to eight depositors during the event.

Per official sources, a total of ₹20.96 crore will be returned to 9,537 depositors of the Bhubaneswar Urban Co-operative Bank. At the time of closure, 11,673 depositors were entitled to recover ₹33.87 crore. Prior to today’s disbursal, ₹12.78 crore had already been refunded to 2,709 depositors with deposits of less than ₹1 lakh.

The current phase of disbursement targets depositors with amounts exceeding ₹1 lakh.

Additionally, the State Government has decided to initiate the return of funds to depositors of other urban cooperative banks, including Dhenkanal, Chhatrapur, Aska, and Bhanjanagar Urban Cooperative Banks.

Over ₹6 crore will be refunded to 17,859 depositors across these banks.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Majhi highlighted around 50 lakh farmers in Odisha have already been connected to the cooperative movement. The Government aims to link all farmers to the cooperative framework by 2036. He further informed Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPCS) will be established in every panchayat. Currently, there are 2,711 PACS in the State, with an additional 1,542 newly formed. Each new PACS will receive ₹5 lakh in seed funding.

During the event, an MoU was signed between the Odisha Government and IRMA School, with IRMA designated as a knowledge partner to help strengthen cooperative institutions in the State.

Cooperation Minister Pradeep Balasamanta and Cooperation Secretary Rajesh Prabhakar Patil also attended the event.