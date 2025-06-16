Bhubaneswar: The population census process in Odisha will commence within the next six months, ahead of the nationwide enumeration scheduled for 2027. This was announced by Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Director of Census Operations, Odisha.

Kalyan stated the reference date for the population census in Odisha will be 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027, as per the notification issued by the Centre today in the Gazette of India.

Highlighting the technological advancements in the upcoming exercise, Kalyan said Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used to enhance the efficiency of the census process. The enumeration will be conducted both digitally and through a dedicated mobile application, which is expected to be launched soon.

Additional manpower will be deployed for the exercise, and they will undergo structured training to ensure smooth operations. The census will include door-to-door visits to collect data directly from households.

Kalyan urged citizens to keep their documents and information ready and to provide accurate details during the enumeration process.

As per the Central notification, the population census will be conducted across India in 2027, with a reference date of March 1, 2027. However, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, certain non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the census will be held earlier—from October 1, 2026, with the corresponding reference date.

The census will also feature comprehensive data collection, including caste details, marking the first time caste enumeration will be officially part of the nationwide exercise.