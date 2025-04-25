Bhubaneswar: The process to issue notices to 12 Pakistani nationals residing in Odisha to leave India has been initiated, following a directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in the wake of heightened security concerns after the Pahalgam attack.

These individuals are currently staying in Odisha on Long Term Visas (LTVs). Sources said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been in touch with all chief ministers of the country, directing them to identify Pakistani nationals residing in their states and ensure their return to Pakistan at the earliest.

In line with this, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has spoken with the Union Home Minister and assured full cooperation to the Centre. The Odisha Home Department has started preparing for the implementation of the process.

This move follows the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which left at least 26 people dead, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and several others injured. In response, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) took several key decisions, including the suspension of all visa services to Pakistani nationals.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that the suspension of visa services would not impact LTVs already issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals. “These Long Term Visas remain valid,” the MEA said, even as all other valid Indian visas issued to Pakistani nationals were revoked with effect from April 27. However, medical visas will remain valid until April 29.

The MEA has also advised Pakistani nationals currently in India to leave before their revised visa expiry dates. Meanwhile, Indian citizens have been strongly advised to avoid traveling to Pakistan, and those already there are urged to return at the earliest opportunity.

The Odisha government is coordinating closely with the Centre to carry out the Home Ministry’s instructions, with necessary preparations now underway to serve exit notices to the 12 Pakistani nationals currently residing in the state.